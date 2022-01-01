Go
RJ's Eatery

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1913 E Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1126 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Thin, Double Decker* or Pan*$15.75
Firecracker Shrimp$13.50
Half a pound of fried shrimp piled high with spicy Thai sauce topped with scallions and crispy wontons.
Friday Fish Fry$16.95
North Atlantic Cod, hand battered and cooked just right.
12 " Thin, Double Decker*or Pan*$13.75
Cheese Curds$10.95
Wisconsin Cheddar cheese curds beer battered.
Chicken Strip Platter$15.49
Tender strips of chicken breasts, lightly breaded and seasoned.
Rjs Original Burger$13.99
The best burger to be found! Charbroiled to perfection. All burgers served with fries,
16” Thin$18.50
Mozzerella Sticks$9.95
Mozzarella cheese lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with marinara sauce.
Beer Pretzel Cheese Dip$10.95
Warm cheese dip infused with beer and serves with a generous helping os sort pretzels for dipping
1913 E Grand Ave

Lindenhurst IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
