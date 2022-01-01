Go
RJ's Sizzlin Steer

Best Spot in Murrieta to gather with friends and family! Beautiful Indoor Dining and Two Great Patios to enjoy the great weather and eat a delicious meal!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

41401 Kalmia St • $$

Avg 4 (133 reviews)

Popular Items

Prime Rib Dip$19.00
Prime rib - French roll- Creamy horseradish- Caramelized onions - Garlic mushrooms - Provolone cheese - Au jus
Cowboy Salmon$24.00
Grilled salmon- Garlic herb butter -Tartar sauce - Lemon wedges
Tater Skins$9.00
Chipotle smoked gouda - Cheddar cheese- Applewood bacon- Roma tomatoes- Green onions- Chipotle Ranch
Side of Soup$7.00
Smothered Filet Tips$20.00
6oz filet tips - Garlic mushroom gravy - Caramelized onions-Sauteed Mushrooms
Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
Tortilla chips or Garlic bread sticks
Rib Eye Steak$38.00
16 oz
Jumbo Wings$13.00
Sauce Choice: B uffalo - Chimichurri - BBQ - Garlic Parmesan - ranch
Stockyard$28.00
12 oz Sirloin Steak
Specialty$22.00
8 oz Sirloin Steak
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

41401 Kalmia St

Murrieta CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

