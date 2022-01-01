Go
RML Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

3435 West Van Buren Street

Popular Items

Thirster Water Bottle, 24 oz.$1.25
B.L.T.$3.50
Bacon slices, crisp romaine, tomato slices and mayonnaise. Yum!
Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini$3.50
Melted mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and flavorful basil and herb spread on panini bread.
Creamy Tomato
Organic tomatoes and farm-fresh herbs blended to create a zesty flavor. Vegan.
Sprite, 20 oz.$1.55
French Fries$2.50
Chicken Tenders-We have Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce!$3.50
Three pieces of premium chicken tenderloin with a crispy coating of breadcrumbs. Served with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ dipping sauce.
Chicken Caesar$6.95
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Diet coke, 20 oz.$1.55
Grilled Cheese$2.75
Popular item! Creamy American cheese slices melted between two thick slices of white bread.
Location

3435 West Van Buren Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

