Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!

7850 Poplar Ave

Popular Items

Greek Salad$8.50
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad$13.50
Chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
20" Cheese$20.00
Basic cheese pizza
16" Half + Half$16.00
Half + Half Pizza
Loaded Fries$9.00
Cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, dill ranch
12" BYO$12.00
Build your own pizza
20" Pepperoni$24.00
Basic pepperoni pizza
16" BYO$16.00
Build your own pizza
16" Pepperoni$19.00
Basic pepperoni pizza
Farmhouse Salad$13.50
Chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions, candied pecans, craisins, goat cheese, house vinaigrette
Location

7850 Poplar Ave

Germantown TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
