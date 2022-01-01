Go
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!

3449 Dickerson Pike

Popular Items

Loaded Fries$9.00
Cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, dill ranch
Pretzel$9.50
Brewhouse queso, pico de gallo
Cobb Salad$13.50
Chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Beignets$6.00
Fried dough with icing and powdered sugar
12" BYO$12.00
Build your own pizza
16" Half + Half$16.00
Half + Half Pizza
16" BYO$16.00
Build your own pizza
4oz Ranch Dip$1.00
20" Cheese$20.00
Basic cheese pizza
20" Pepperoni$24.00
Basic pepperoni pizza
Location

3449 Dickerson Pike

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
