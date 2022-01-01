Go
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

1105 North 51st Avenue

Nashville, TN 37209

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

So Cal Wrap$13.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, goat cheese, garlic-basil mayo served in a spinach tortilla with your choice of house fries or a side salad.
ZZ Tots$7.00
House-made cheese tots served with sriracha aioli
16" Half + Half$16.00
Half + Half Pizza
16" Cheese$16.00
Basic cheese pizza
4oz Ranch Dip$1.00
Loaded Fries$9.00
Cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, dill ranch
16" Pepperoni$19.00
Basic pepperoni pizza
16" BYO$16.00
Build your own pizza
4oz Ranch$1.00
Greek Salad$8.50
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1105 North 51st Avenue, Nashville TN 37209

Directions

