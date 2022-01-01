Roots Natural Kitchen

Go
Come enjoy one of our 10 signature salad and grain bowls! Make it your own with any substitutions you like. OR build your own bowl of bases, ingredients, dressings and a grill item.

Popular Items

El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
10 East 15th Avenue

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus

HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.

Midway On High

Leo's on the Alley

Ethyl & Tank

Located in the heart of Ohio State's campus, Ethyl & Tank is a purveyor of fine American food and drink.

It is our commitment here at Ethyl & Tank to provide a quality, innovative hub for the student, professional, and local community on campus and the surrounding area. We offer a meeting place with a nationally renowned selection of craft beers as well as a diverse south-western styled menu. We aim to deliver a casual yet upscale environment with tremendous customer service.

