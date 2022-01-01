Roots Natural Kitchen

Doggie's Pub

No reviews yet

Doggie’s Pub in State College, PA offers a wide variety of quality drinks, complimentary pretzels with the famous Herlocher dipping mustard, outstanding customer service, and a spacious outdoor dining area. We aim to provide a community-oriented space with our venue, for patrons of all ages. We’re also dog-friendly, with events almost every day of the week. Visit us at 108 S Pugh Street to see what makes our pub the best in State College, or call us at (814)-230-2200 to learn more. Call our pizza shop directly for ordering; 814.206.0593

