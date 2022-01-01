Road Hog's BBQ
At Road Hog’s Barbeque, our meats are smoked on site, slowly and lightly. The smoker is fueled with a blend of aged West Virginia hardwoods for a flavor so good you’ll ask for the sauce on the side. But that sauce! We’ve developed a proprietary blend of herbs and spices – savory, sweet, and just a little kick. We’d tell you more, but then we’d have to… Just trust us; it’s good.
687 East Main Street
White Sulphur Springs WV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
