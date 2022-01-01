Go
Toast

Roadhouse Diner

The Roadhouse Diner menu features creative burgers or build-your-own any way you’d like. Each trip to the Roadhouse is uniquely different, but always the same outstanding service, consistency and quality ingredients. We use local beef from McCafferty Ranch just 30 miles away in Belt, MT. We grind and patty our beef in-house every few hours for the freshest burger around – and we top it off with a fresh-baked bun made for us daily by Great Harvest Bread right here in Great Falls! Fresh local ingredients made and prepared every day for the freshest burger you'll ever have!
Tara competed on the Food Network show Guy’s Grocery Games in an all-burger showdown for the win! We’ve won a variety of awards and accolades: Top 25 Best Diners in the United States from Travel+Leisure Magazine, Most Iconic Diner in Montana from MSN, Best Burger five consecutive years in a row (2017-2021) from various outlets including the Great Falls Tribune, Cherry Creek Radio and the Great Falls Electric.

613 15th St N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pub Burger$12.79
Another Roadhouse classic menu item - don't let it's simplicity fool you, it's Umami for your mouth! A single patty burger with provolone, grilled mushrooms and our savory Roadie sauce!
Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!
BYO Burger$10.79
A single patty burger built any way you'd like! With your choice of American, cheddar, pepper Jack, provolone or Swiss cheese, and add vegetables, an extra patty, bacon, fried egg, sauces and more to give it the Kustom experience!
Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!
Northside Burger$12.39
Simple flavors that pack a punch! A single patty with our house-made burger sauce, crispy lettuce, American cheese and thin white onions.
Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!
Ranch$0.50
Fry Sauce$0.50
PB&J Burger$13.79
A single patty with sharp cheddar, bacon on a peanut butter and grape jellied bun - you'd think it wouldn't work, but it does and it's amazing!
Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!
Lowrider$14.79
One of the classic original Roadhouse burgers! A single patty burger topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, red onion and house-made Chipotle mayo!
Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!
Deez Nuggs$10.99
10 biscuit-breaded chicken nuggets served with your choice of one of our house-made sauces!
Choose either House fries or salad and then choose your sauce to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!
Winchester$14.99
Dean Winchester's favorite burger! A single patty topped with four slices of thick-cut bacon, bacon-braised grilled onions, sharp cheddar and Crossroad sauce! Only at the Roadhouse, where makin' burgers and cookin' bacon is the family business!
Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!
SPECIAL$13.95
Check our Facebook page for each new weekly special. Specials cannot be modified (that's what makes 'em special!) but you can always add a patty, bacon or fried egg (choose below) or just order it how we make it and enjoy the adventure!
Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!
See full menu

Location

613 15th St N

Great Falls MT

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tracy's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!!

Crooked Tree Coffee

No reviews yet

Locally owned coffeeshop serving up one of a kind flavors! Our syrups are made from scratch and our pastries are made fresh each morning!

The Wild Hare

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Street Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston