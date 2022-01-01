Go
Toast

Roadhouse Paige

Big, Juicy Burgers Served with a Mound of Fries!
Wholesome Vegetarian Menu!
Delicious Grilled Chicken!
Large, Tasty Salads!
Thick, Creamy Shakes!
Cold, Refreshing Lemonade, Tea, Beer and Wine!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

147 Old Highway 20 East • $$

Avg 4.6 (950 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

147 Old Highway 20 East

Paige TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roadhouse

No reviews yet

Bastrop County's best burgers, 18 years running.

Heroes Sports Bar & Scratch Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Longhorn Barbecue

No reviews yet

Slow-smoked meats and traditional fixins. Keeping it real in Bastrop, TX

Storehouse Market & Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston