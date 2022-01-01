Roadhouse Paige
Big, Juicy Burgers Served with a Mound of Fries!
Wholesome Vegetarian Menu!
Delicious Grilled Chicken!
Large, Tasty Salads!
Thick, Creamy Shakes!
Cold, Refreshing Lemonade, Tea, Beer and Wine!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
147 Old Highway 20 East • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
147 Old Highway 20 East
Paige TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roadhouse
Bastrop County's best burgers, 18 years running.
Heroes Sports Bar & Scratch Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Longhorn Barbecue
Slow-smoked meats and traditional fixins. Keeping it real in Bastrop, TX
Storehouse Market & Eatery
Come in and enjoy!