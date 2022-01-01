Go
Roadhouse Ribs

7 Toppers Lane

Popular Items

Brisket Family Pack$35.00
Feeds 4-6!
Peach Crisp$7.00
Georgia Peaches, Crumb Topping, Vanilla Ice Cream
Smoked Wings$14.00
A dozen jumbo wings!
Corn on the Cob$6.00
St Louis Style Spare Ribs$22.00
Dry Rubbed St Louis Style
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Cider Slaw & Pickles
Smoked Beef Brisket$18.00
Dry-Rubbed, Slow Smoked, Sliced
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Cheddar Cheese & Onion Straws
Location

7 Toppers Lane

Beaufort SC

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
