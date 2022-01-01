Go
Toast

Road Runner

Enjoy our Santa Fe Street Food along with amazing Craft Beer+ Cocktails!

FRENCH FRIES

2931 Fairfield Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

Churros$7.00
SURF + TURF BURRITO$13.95
COWBOY STEAK | BLACKENED SHRIMP | SPICY RICE | COYOTE SAUCE [HANDHELD OR SANTA FE STYLE ... SMOTHERED WITH GREEN CHILE CON QUESO + CREMA]
TACO BOWL$11.95
SALSA VERDE DRESSED GREENS | BLACK BEANS | ROASTED CORN SALSA | FRESH PICO | SLICED AVOCADO | SPICY RICE | CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLA
ROADRUNNER MARGARITA$10.00
tequila | triple sec | fresh lime
CARNE ADOVADA BURRITO$13.95
RED CHILE MARINATED PORK | SPICY RICE | BLACK BEANS | CHEDDAR CHEESE | RED CHILE SAUCE [HANDHELD OR SANTA FE STYLE ... SMOTHERED WITH GREEN CHILE CON QUESO + CREMA]
SURF + TURF BOWL$14.95
COWBOY STEAK | BLACKENED SHRIMP | SLICED AVOCADO | CABBAGE SLAW | FRESH PICO | BLACK BEANS
BIRRIA QUESA TACOS$10.95
2 TACOS | BRISKET | QUESO | WHITE ONION | CILANTRO | CRISPY CORN TORTILLA SHELL | SIDE OF BIRRIA SAUCE
THE MISSION BURRITO
SPICY RICE | HAND CUT FRIES | BLACK BEANS | CHEDDAR | FRESH PICO [HANDHELD OR SANTA FE STYLE ... SMOTHERED WITH GREEN CHILE CON QUESO + CREMA}
CARNE ADOVADA TACOS$9.95
2 TACOS | RED CHILE MARINATED PORK | BLACK BEANS | CILANTRO | FRESH PICO
GUACAMOLE - SIDE$5.95
prepared fresh daily
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2931 Fairfield Ave

Bridgeport CT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
