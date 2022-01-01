Go
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits

EAT*DRINK*PLAY* Order your Favorite 1/2 lb. Angus Burgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Appetizers, Salads, Beer and more To Go & for Curbside Pick-up now!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

235 Sports Park Rd • $$

Avg 4 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch$0.50
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
1/2 lb Grass Fed Angus, Grilled Baby Bellas, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pretzel Bun. Side of Housemade Pickles & Pickled Red Onions -- Choice of Fries or Side Salad
Pretzels (3) & Beer Cheese$9.00
Three Warm, Salted Pretzels served with Beer Cheese for dipping
Chicken Strips$12.00
Fried Chicken Strips with choice of Fries or Side Salad
Bacon Blue$15.00
1/2 Pound Grass Fed Angus Burger, Blue Cheese Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Smoked Bacon, Brioche Bun with House made Pickles/Pickled Red Onions on the side -- Choice of Fries or Side Salad
The RoadRunner$14.00
If you want to "build your own", this is the one to start with!
1/2 Pound Grass Fed Angus Burger, 3 Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Brioche Bun with House made Pickles/Pickled Red Onions on the side -- Choice of Fries or Side Salad
Fried Housemade Pickles & Onions$9.00
Onions and Homemade Pickles fried up right with our special flour blend (maybe even a few fried garlic cloves if you're lucky!) ~Served with Ranch
Just-a-Cheez Burger (K)$7.00
Kids Cheese Burger with Muenster Cheese and Choice of Fries or Side Salad and Choice of Drink
Spicy Bird$14.00
Free Range Grilled Chicken Breast, Fried Jalapenos, Muenster Cheese, Tomato, Green Chili Sauce, Brioche Bun -- Served with choice of Fries or Side Salad
The Bavarian$15.00
1/2 Pound Grass Fed Angus Burger, 3 Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions, German Grain Mustard, Mayo, Pretzel Bun with House made Pickles/Pickled Red Onions on the side -- Choice of Fries or Side Salad
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

235 Sports Park Rd

Dripping Springs TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
