Roadside Burritos
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
10628 Ventura Blvd, Studio City CA 91604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Easy Street Burgers - 4143 Lankershim Boulevard
No Reviews
4143 Lankershim Boulevard Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Studio City
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurant