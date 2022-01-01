Go
Toast

Roam Artisan Burgers

MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

23 Lafayette Circle • $$

Avg 4.6 (8161 reviews)

Popular Items

Almanac Hazy IPA$10.00
Almanac Hazy IPA (16 oz)
Sincere Bonafide Cider$7.50
Sincere Cider Bonafide Dry Apple (16 oz.)
Russian River Blind Pig IPA$10.00
Russian River Blind Pig IPA (17.25 oz)
Russian River Pliny the Elder$10.00
Russian River Pliny the Elder (17.25 oz)
Cane Cola Bottle$4.49
Nomadica Red Blend$10.00
Nomadica Red Blend Wine (8.45oz)
Nomadica Sparkling Rose$10.00
Nomadica Sparkling Rose Wine (8.45oz)
Allagash White$7.00
Allagash White Belgian Wheat Beer (12oz)
Almanac Peach Sournova$9.00
Almanac Beer Co. Peach Sournova (16oz)
Iced Tea$3.49
"Noir" – Black Iced Tea by TEA LEAVES
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

23 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Postino

No reviews yet

Housed in a charming Carr Jones designed historic building, Postino welcomes guests with the celebration of food, family, friends and life around the dinner table featuring our Italian influenced, California cuisine.
Postino is nestled in the hillside town of Lafayette in the East Bay. Our brick walls, slate tiled floors, fireplaces and intimate dining rooms evoke images and feelings of Italy and the Mediterranean. The dramatic ambience at Postino is captivating and enchanting.

Pizza Antica

No reviews yet

We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Millie's American Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston