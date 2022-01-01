Go
ROAM by San Chez

Deliciously inventive international street food from the coolest little restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

FRENCH FRIES

250 Monroe ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)

Gelato$5.00
Palazzolo's Famous Gelato.
Choose between our two flavors!
Soup and Salad Combo$14.00
Get both of best worlds! Half Elote Salad and a cup of Tom Kha soup.
Irish Potato Soup$10.00
Lumpia$12.00
Spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrot, onion, and garlic. Served with spicy ginger sauce.
Hash Balls$12.00
Hashbrown potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, green onion, and cream cheese, fried crisp and served with cilantro lime alioli.
Brookie$6.00
Marbled brownie and cookie bar served in a hot skillet with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Treat yourself and get a scoop of gelato on top!
Elote Salad$12.00
Roasted corn, avocado, queso, cilantro, romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, elote dressing, & crema, topped with chili powder.
House Drip Coffee$3.00
It's a cup of our Swiss Mountain Light Roast Blend. Cream and Sugar on request.
Dakgangjeong$15.00
Fried 3-piece chicken wings, sweet and spicy gochujang glaze, kimchi, rice, green onions, black sesame seeds.
Kelewele$8.00
Flash fried plantains, spiced with cayenne, ginger, and brown sugar.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

250 Monroe ave

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
