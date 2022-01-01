Go
Roaming Rooster

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

2710 Good Hope Rd SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

OG Nashville$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
Honey Butter$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)
Half & Half
Classic Shakes$5.49
(fresh house made custard & hand-spun - Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Oreo)
Chicken Tenders$8.39
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
Wings$8.49
(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)
The Buffalo$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)
Fries$4.39
(hand cut twice fried)
Honey Butter$0.75
The Club$10.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
2710 Good Hope Rd SE

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
