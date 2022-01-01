Go
Roaming Rooster

6417 Shiplett Blvd

Popular Items

Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
Wings$8.49
(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)
Chicken Tenders$8.39
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
Ranch$0.50
OG Nashville$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
Honey Butter$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)
The Club$10.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$4.39
(hand cut twice fried)
Coleslaw$4.39
(cabbage, cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, w/ vinaigrette dressing)
The Buffalo$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)
Location

Burke VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
