Roaming Rooster

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4600 Wisconsin Ave NW

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$4.39
(hand cut twice fried)
Honey Butter$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)
Pickles$0.25
Coleslaw$4.39
(cabbage, cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, w/ vinaigrette dressing)
The Buffalo$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)
Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
Ranch$0.50
OG Nashville$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
The Club$10.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Chicken Tenders$8.39
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4600 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

