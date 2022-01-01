Go
Roaming Rooster

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

1500 Cornerside Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Club$10.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fountain Drink$2.49
OG Nashville$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
Wings$8.49
(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)
Honey Butter$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)
Honey Butter$0.75
Fries$4.39
(hand cut twice fried)
Chicken Tenders$8.39
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
The Buffalo$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)
Location

1500 Cornerside Blvd

Vienna VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
