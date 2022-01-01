Go
Roaming Rooster

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1301 U St NW • $

Avg 4.5 (344 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
The Club$10.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Ranch$0.25
OG Nashville$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
Honey Butter$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)
Fries$4.39
(hand cut twice fried)
The Buffalo$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)
Wings$8.49
(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)
Half & Half$2.99
Iced tea and lemonade
Chicken Tenders$8.39
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1301 U St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
