Roanoke American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Roanoke
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
|10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
|Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
More about Blue 22 Sports Grill
Blue 22 Sports Grill
2230 TX 114, Trophy Club
|Popular items
|The Bacon Cheese
|$16.00
fresh ground chuck, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, signature burger sauce served on a toasted Challah bun
|The Freedom Dip
|$16.00
grilled thinly sliced ribeye, piled high on toasted ciabatta with caremelized onions, creamy horeradish and provolone cheese
|The 3 Volt
|$15.00
Cilantro farro and arcadian mix topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red cabbage, fresh avocado, poblano peppers and toasted pepitas. Served with housemade poblano ranch on the side
More about HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club
|Popular items
|THE BUFFALO
|$16.00
crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce & blue cheese slaw
|THE REMEDY BURGER
|$15.00
american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato
|HG CHIPS & QUESO
|$13.00
spicy vegan queso topped with avocado
& green onion // CONTAINS NUTS