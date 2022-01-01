Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roanoke American restaurants you'll love

Roanoke restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Roanoke

The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke

Avg 4.6 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Banner pic

 

Blue 22 Sports Grill

2230 TX 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Bacon Cheese$16.00
fresh ground chuck, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, signature burger sauce served on a toasted Challah bun
The Freedom Dip$16.00
grilled thinly sliced ribeye, piled high on toasted ciabatta with caremelized onions, creamy horeradish and provolone cheese
The 3 Volt$15.00
Cilantro farro and arcadian mix topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red cabbage, fresh avocado, poblano peppers and toasted pepitas. Served with housemade poblano ranch on the side
HG SPLY CO - Trophy Club image

 

HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club

2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THE BUFFALO$16.00
crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce & blue cheese slaw
THE REMEDY BURGER$15.00
american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato
HG CHIPS & QUESO$13.00
spicy vegan queso topped with avocado
& green onion // CONTAINS NUTS
Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Pies

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

