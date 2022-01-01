Roanoke bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Roanoke

The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke

Avg 4.6 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Blue 22 image

 

Blue 22 Sports Grill

2230 TX 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
hand breaded chicken breast, flash fried and tossed in house made buffalo sauce, with blue cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a butter toasted Challah bun
The Bacon Cheese$14.00
fresh ground chuck, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, signature burger sauce served on a toasted Challah bun
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
shaved slow roasted prime rib, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Provolone cheese on a butter toasted hoagie roll
More about Blue 22 Sports Grill
The Classic Cafe at Roanoke image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Classic Cafe at Roanoke

504 N. Oak Street, Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (1005 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef tenderloin medallions$40.00
Two 4 ounce beef tenderloin medallions (gluten free)
Classic greens$10.00
Mixed greens, apples, spiced walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles with a sherry balsamic vinagrette served on the side (vegetarian/gluten free)
Chicken fried steak blue plate special$16.00
Our Classic chicken fried steak, with a country-style cream gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and steamed green beans
More about The Classic Cafe at Roanoke

