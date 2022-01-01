Roanoke bars & lounges you'll love
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke
|Popular items
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
More about Blue 22 Sports Grill
Blue 22 Sports Grill
2230 TX 114, Trophy Club
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
hand breaded chicken breast, flash fried and tossed in house made buffalo sauce, with blue cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a butter toasted Challah bun
|The Bacon Cheese
|$14.00
fresh ground chuck, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, signature burger sauce served on a toasted Challah bun
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
shaved slow roasted prime rib, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Provolone cheese on a butter toasted hoagie roll
More about The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
504 N. Oak Street, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Beef tenderloin medallions
|$40.00
Two 4 ounce beef tenderloin medallions (gluten free)
|Classic greens
|$10.00
Mixed greens, apples, spiced walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles with a sherry balsamic vinagrette served on the side (vegetarian/gluten free)
|Chicken fried steak blue plate special
|$16.00
Our Classic chicken fried steak, with a country-style cream gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and steamed green beans