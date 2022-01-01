Chicken salad in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Blue 22 Sports Grill
Blue 22 Sports Grill
2230 TX 114, Trophy Club
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Chopped salad mix tossed with diced red onions, diced cucumbers, sliced celery, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, topped with crispy chicken breast and blue cheese crumbles
More about HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club
|CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$17.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
|HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
|$18.00
crispy uncured-cherry smoked pork belly, pecorino romano, egg, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, shredded carrots & crispy shallots in HG ranch
|GRILLED CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$17.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch