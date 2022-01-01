Crispy chicken in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve crispy chicken
The Brass Tap
856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club
|CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
|CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$17.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
|CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles