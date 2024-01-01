Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Los Molcajetes 2 - Roanoke

113 N. Oak St., Roanoke

Avg 4.6 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
Cheese Enchiladas$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with cheese & topped with enchilada sauce & cheese.
Fajita Enchiladas$14.95
Three hand rolled cheese enchiladas topped with beef or chicken fajitas, enchilada sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream.
More about Los Molcajetes 2 - Roanoke
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Meat U Anywhere- Trophy Club

91 Trophy Club Dr, Trophy Club

Avg 4.4 (1340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Smoked Chicken Enchiladas ONLY$8.00
More about Meat U Anywhere- Trophy Club

