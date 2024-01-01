Enchiladas in Roanoke
Los Molcajetes 2 - Roanoke
113 N. Oak St., Roanoke
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with cheese & topped with enchilada sauce & cheese.
|Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.95
Three hand rolled cheese enchiladas topped with beef or chicken fajitas, enchilada sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream.