Shrimp salad in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Lotus Cuisine

310 S Oak St Suite 108, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Rolls$8.99
Shredded red cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and rice noodles served with house sauce.
More about Lotus Cuisine
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO & Leela's Wine Bar - Trophy Club

2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD$19.00
battered shrimp tossed in sesame – sweet & sour, shaved cabbages, greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, carrot, sweet peppers, edamame & crispy wontons in ginger – carrot vinaigrette
More about HG SPLY CO & Leela's Wine Bar - Trophy Club

