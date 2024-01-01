Shrimp salad in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Lotus Cuisine
Lotus Cuisine
310 S Oak St Suite 108, Roanoke
|Shrimp Salad Rolls
|$8.99
Shredded red cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and rice noodles served with house sauce.
More about HG SPLY CO & Leela's Wine Bar - Trophy Club
HG SPLY CO & Leela's Wine Bar - Trophy Club
2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club
|CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD
|$19.00
battered shrimp tossed in sesame – sweet & sour, shaved cabbages, greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, carrot, sweet peppers, edamame & crispy wontons in ginger – carrot vinaigrette