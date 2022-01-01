Tacos in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve tacos
The Brass Tap
856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Blue 22 Sports Grill
2230 TX 114, Trophy Club
|Dinner Tacos
|$15.00
three grilled carne asada tacos served on flour tortillas with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, and poblano ranch. Served with chips and salsa. $14
HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club
|SHRIMP FAJITA TACOS
|$15.00
peppers & onions, cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico
|KIDS STEAK TACOS
|$13.00
|CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
|$14.00
peppers & onions, cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico