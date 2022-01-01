Tacos in Roanoke

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Brass Tap

856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke

Avg 4.6 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Blue 22 Sports Grill

2230 TX 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dinner Tacos$15.00
three grilled carne asada tacos served on flour tortillas with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, and poblano ranch. Served with chips and salsa. $14
HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club

2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP FAJITA TACOS$15.00
peppers & onions, cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico
KIDS STEAK TACOS$13.00
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS$14.00
peppers & onions, cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico
Meat U Anywhere BBQ

91 Trophy Club Dr, Trophy Club

Avg 4.4 (1340 reviews)
Takeout
El Gran Taco$5.50
