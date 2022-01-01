Roanoke American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Roanoke
Rockfish Food & Wine
1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke
|Cheese & charcuterie
|$18.00
Chef's selection of assorted meats & cheeses w/whole grain mustard, house crackers & mixed pickles
|Springer Mountain Farms chicken breast
|$27.00
all natural chicken breast w/Zanzibar curry, quinoa, baby garbonzos & bok choy
|Classic Ceasar salad
|$8.00
romaine hearts, house ceasar dressing, croutons 8
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Tempura Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Tempura battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Smoked Wings
|$12.99
Traditional Wings smoked by our executive chef and pit master Chef Dye.
|Cuban Panini
|$11.99
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Peel & Eat Shrimp - Half Pound
|$9.99
Gulf shrimp that is steamed, and sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce and crackers. Typically a half pound of shrimp is 15, it does differ from time to time depending on size
|Basket of Hush Puppies
|$3.99
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
|Pepperjack Crab Soup
|$4.99
Lump crabmeat with sweet red and green peppers and onions in a spicy cream-style soup.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Great 611 Steak Company
3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
|House Salad
|$2.99
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and homemade croutons
|Chicken Breast
|$9.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.69
Three Notch'd Brewing Company
24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|House Salad
|$9.00
tomatoes, croutons, pickled onions, goat cheese crumbles and lemon vinagrette
|Brussel Caesar
|$10.00
fresh cut Brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, Caesar dressing
|1/2 Brussel Caesar
|$6.00
fresh cut romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, Caesar dressing