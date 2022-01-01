Roanoke bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Roanoke

Rockfish Food & Wine image

 

Rockfish Food & Wine

1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & charcuterie$18.00
Chef's selection of assorted meats & cheeses w/whole grain mustard, house crackers & mixed pickles
Springer Mountain Farms chicken breast$27.00
all natural chicken breast w/Zanzibar curry, quinoa, baby garbonzos & bok choy
Classic Ceasar salad$8.00
romaine hearts, house ceasar dressing, croutons 8
More about Rockfish Food & Wine
bloom restaurant & wine bar image

TAPAS

bloom restaurant & wine bar

1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.8 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Artisanal Cheese & Charcuterie$38.00
4 & 4 Platter; salami Finocchiona, salami Chroizo, salami Vesuvio, Benton's Country Ham; Camembert, Farmhouse, Aged Goat Romano, Bleu
Curbside Heritage Chicken Dinner$56.00
6pc (1/2 chicken) heritage chicken, breaded and fried. Sides Included: Baked Sea Island Field Peas, Sweet Potato Spätzle & Cheddar with GVH Collard Greens, Cornbread Muffins, Whipped Hot-Honey Butter, Red-Eye Gravy
Sunchoke Gnocchi$14.00
mushroom, sunflower textures, sunchoke espuma, Benton’s bacon, asiago
More about bloom restaurant & wine bar
Shenandoah Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Shenandoah Restaurant

2905 Shenandoah Ave, Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shenandoah Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Well Hung Vineyard Roanoke

402 South Jefferson street, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Butter Cream Chicken Parmesan$15.00
More about Well Hung Vineyard Roanoke

