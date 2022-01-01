Roanoke bars & lounges you'll love
More about Rockfish Food & Wine
Rockfish Food & Wine
1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Cheese & charcuterie
|$18.00
Chef's selection of assorted meats & cheeses w/whole grain mustard, house crackers & mixed pickles
|Springer Mountain Farms chicken breast
|$27.00
all natural chicken breast w/Zanzibar curry, quinoa, baby garbonzos & bok choy
|Classic Ceasar salad
|$8.00
romaine hearts, house ceasar dressing, croutons 8
More about bloom restaurant & wine bar
TAPAS
bloom restaurant & wine bar
1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Artisanal Cheese & Charcuterie
|$38.00
4 & 4 Platter; salami Finocchiona, salami Chroizo, salami Vesuvio, Benton's Country Ham; Camembert, Farmhouse, Aged Goat Romano, Bleu
|Curbside Heritage Chicken Dinner
|$56.00
6pc (1/2 chicken) heritage chicken, breaded and fried. Sides Included: Baked Sea Island Field Peas, Sweet Potato Spätzle & Cheddar with GVH Collard Greens, Cornbread Muffins, Whipped Hot-Honey Butter, Red-Eye Gravy
|Sunchoke Gnocchi
|$14.00
mushroom, sunflower textures, sunchoke espuma, Benton’s bacon, asiago
More about Shenandoah Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Shenandoah Restaurant
2905 Shenandoah Ave, Roanoke