Roanoke burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Roanoke

Cast Plates & Pints image

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tempura Chicken Tenders$9.99
Tempura battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Smoked Wings$12.99
Traditional Wings smoked by our executive chef and pit master Chef Dye.
Cuban Panini$11.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bobagger$9.85
Sliced steak, melted muenster, mayo, onions, lettuce, portabella mushrooms, banana peppers, and tomato on French bread.
Cowpoke$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
Crazy Chris Wrap$9.85
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
More about Macado's
Shenandoah Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Shenandoah Restaurant

2905 Shenandoah Ave, Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shenandoah Restaurant

