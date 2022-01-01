Roanoke burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Roanoke
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Tempura Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Tempura battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Smoked Wings
|$12.99
Traditional Wings smoked by our executive chef and pit master Chef Dye.
|Cuban Panini
|$11.99
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Bobagger
|$9.85
Sliced steak, melted muenster, mayo, onions, lettuce, portabella mushrooms, banana peppers, and tomato on French bread.
|Cowpoke
|$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
|Crazy Chris Wrap
|$9.85
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.