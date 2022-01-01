Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$13.00
Chicken breast/fresh avocado/lettuce/ tomato/onion/chef mayo/sesame burger bun
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chickpea Sandwich$8.95
Green chickpeas, avocado spread, sauteed spinach, and fresh onions and tomatos served on wheat toast
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

