Avocado sandwiches in Roanoke

Food Fanatics Kitchen
Food Fanatics Kitchen
551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$13.00
Chicken breast/fresh avocado/lettuce/ tomato/onion/chef mayo/sesame burger bun
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
|Avocado Chickpea Sandwich
|$8.95
Green chickpeas, avocado spread, sauteed spinach, and fresh onions and tomatos served on wheat toast