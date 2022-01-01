Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve beef salad

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Tip Salad$13.00
Beef tips / mixed greens / red onion / cucumber / tomato / cranberry / artisan bleu cheese / walnuts
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Tip Bleu Cheese Salad$14.95
House cut petite tenders, mixed greens, onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, dried cranberries, walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles
