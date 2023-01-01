Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Food Fanatics Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$12.00
Powdered sugar, served with whipped cream topped with fresh fruit
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle Combo$15.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with two eggs your way and two bacon slices
Belgian Waffle$10.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

