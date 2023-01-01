Brisket in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve brisket
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
|Beef Brisket Hash
|$20.95
Smoked barbeque beef brisket served over roasted garlic potatoes topped with cheese and two eggs fried over easy
More about Macado's - Downtown Roanoke
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's - Downtown Roanoke
120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke
|Brisket & Beer Cheese
|$10.95
Thick cut corned beef brisket covered with grilled onions and hot beer cheese on toasted French bread. Served with buttered Irish potatoes and a pickle spear.