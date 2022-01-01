Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve burritos

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Grand Pavilion

4237 Electric Rd., Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chichi's Burrito$10.25
Firehouse chili with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and tortilla chips.
More about Macado's - Grand Pavilion
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's - Downtown Roanoke

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chichi's Burrito$10.25
Firehouse chili with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and tortilla chips.
More about Macado's - Downtown Roanoke

Browse other tasty dishes in Roanoke

Boneless Wings

Penne

French Toast

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Curry

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Roanoke to explore

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston