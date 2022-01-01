Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Grand Pavilion

4237 Electric Rd., Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margie's Cashew Chicken$11.25
Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, portabello mushrooms, cucumbers, boiled eggs, croutons, cashews with choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about Macado's - Grand Pavilion
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's - Downtown Roanoke

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Margie's Cashew Chicken$11.25
Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, portabello mushrooms, cucumbers, boiled eggs, croutons, cashews with choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about Macado's - Downtown Roanoke

Browse other tasty dishes in Roanoke

Cheese Fries

Cheesecake

Mushroom Burgers

Chicken Pizza

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Pepperoni Pizza

Peanut Butter Cookies

Map

More near Roanoke to explore

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (433 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (907 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston