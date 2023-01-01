Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve chai lattes

Food Fanatics Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chocolate Rose Chai Latte$0.00
White Chocolate and Rose
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flavored Chai Latte$0.00
Organic Chai, milk and your choice of flavoring
Chai Latte$0.00
Sweetened organic chai concentrate steamed with milk
Coconut Iced Chai Latte
One part organic chai blended with your choice of milk and coconut flavoring. Add a shot of espresso to create a Dirty Chai. Also available hot!
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Roanoke

Pepperoni Pizza

Crab Cakes

Reuben

Lasagna

Curry Chicken

Paninis

Salad Bowl

Chicken Nuggets

Map

More near Roanoke to explore

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston