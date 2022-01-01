Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve chicken curry

Food Fanatics Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pita$12.00
Chicken curry squares/goat cheese/red cabbage/house-made fresh pita bun
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ODB Chicken Curry$16.95
All-natural chicken breast baked in a house-made creamy curry sauce with celery, onions, and dried cranberries, served with a side of jasmine rice and asparagus
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

