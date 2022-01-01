Chicken sandwiches in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Food Fanatics Kitchen
551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$13.00
Chicken breast/fresh avocado/lettuce/ tomato/onion/chef mayo/sesame burger bun
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Franklin Rd Restaurant
28 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.50
house seasoned chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, jalapeños and fresh spinach, on ciabatta bread, spread w/ chipotle & rocoto pepper mayonaise and served w/ housemade fries