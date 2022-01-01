Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$13.00
Chicken breast/fresh avocado/lettuce/ tomato/onion/chef mayo/sesame burger bun
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Franklin Rd Restaurant

28 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.50
house seasoned chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, jalapeños and fresh spinach, on ciabatta bread, spread w/ chipotle & rocoto pepper mayonaise and served w/ housemade fries
More about Franklin Rd Restaurant
The Great 611 Steak Company image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Great 611 Steak Company

3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$7.89
More about The Great 611 Steak Company

