Chicken tenders in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwhich$12.00
Crispy chicken tender topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made buffalo sauce, served with a side of fries
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
Tempura Chicken Tenders image

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.99
Tempura Chicken Tenders$10.99
Tempura battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Item pic

 

Franklin Rd Restaurant

28 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS W/ FRIES$11.50
No dry chicken here. Juicy breaded chicken tenders. Served with our homemade fries and chipotle mayo on the side.
More about Franklin Rd Restaurant
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 3.8 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Six chicken tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.99
3 chicken tenders and a side of french fries
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
The Great 611 Steak Company image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Great 611 Steak Company

3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders with Salad Bar$9.49
Chicken Tenders$7.49
Chicken Tenders$10.99
More about The Great 611 Steak Company
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$9.25
Breaded chicken strips, served with either honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
Kids Chicken Fingers
More about Macado's
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image

 

Three Notch'd Brewing Company

24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (185 reviews)
Takeout
Snack Attack Chicken Fingers$25.00
12 hand dipped chicken fingers with a heaping portion of fries to share. Pick a sauce to top them in if you want, we suggest the Old Bay Honey! Adds just the right amount of heat.
More about Three Notch'd Brewing Company

