Chicken tenders in Roanoke

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Food Fanatics Kitchen
551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwhich
|$12.00
Crispy chicken tender topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made buffalo sauce, served with a side of fries
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
|Tempura Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Tempura battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Franklin Rd Restaurant
28 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
|CHICKEN TENDERS W/ FRIES
|$11.50
No dry chicken here. Juicy breaded chicken tenders. Served with our homemade fries and chipotle mayo on the side.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Six chicken tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
3 chicken tenders and a side of french fries
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Great 611 Steak Company
3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
|Chicken Tenders with Salad Bar
|$9.49
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.49
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.25
Breaded chicken strips, served with either honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
|Kids Chicken Fingers
Three Notch'd Brewing Company
24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Snack Attack Chicken Fingers
|$25.00
12 hand dipped chicken fingers with a heaping portion of fries to share. Pick a sauce to top them in if you want, we suggest the Old Bay Honey! Adds just the right amount of heat.