Chili in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve chili
More about Chicago Bob's
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Chicago Bob's
3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A, Roanoke
|Jumbo Chili Cheese
|$4.99
50% thicker than our Classic size
|Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.99
|Classic Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.29
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|$ Sweet Chili
|$0.50
|Chili Dog
|$9.99
More about Macado's
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke
|Roadhouse Chili
|$7.95
A bowl of chili topped off with melted cheddar cheese and served with nacho chips.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.95
More about Three Notch'd Brewing Company
Three Notch'd Brewing Company
24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Chili Cheese Totchos
|$12.00
a bed of crispy fried tater tots topped with 40 Mile cheese sauce, our house-made chili and crispy bacon, drizzled with sour cream and a sprinkle of scallions
|Trail Blazin Chili
|$6.00
Topped with sour cream and red onions
|Chili & Salad Combo
|$10.00
Your choice of house or Brussel Caesar salad along with a cup of chili.