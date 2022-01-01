Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve chili

Chicago Bob's image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Chicago Bob's

3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A, Roanoke

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Chili Cheese$4.99
50% thicker than our Classic size
Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog$4.99
Classic Chili Cheese Dog$4.29
More about Chicago Bob's
Cast Plates & Pints image

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
$ Sweet Chili$0.50
Chili Dog$9.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roadhouse Chili$7.95
A bowl of chili topped off with melted cheddar cheese and served with nacho chips.
Chili Cheese Fries$8.95
More about Macado's
Item pic

 

Three Notch'd Brewing Company

24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (185 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Totchos$12.00
a bed of crispy fried tater tots topped with 40 Mile cheese sauce, our house-made chili and crispy bacon, drizzled with sour cream and a sprinkle of scallions
Trail Blazin Chili$6.00
Topped with sour cream and red onions
Chili & Salad Combo$10.00
Your choice of house or Brussel Caesar salad along with a cup of chili.
More about Three Notch'd Brewing Company

