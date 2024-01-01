Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants that serve crepes

Our Daily Bread Bistro - 1003 S. Jefferson St.

1003 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Berry Cream Cheese Crepes$13.95
Whole wheat crepes stuffed with a sweet tarragon cream cheese filling and topped with mixed berry compote
Strawberry Nutella Crepes$11.50
Two crepes rolled together and stuffed with cooked strawberries and nutella, topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

Strawberry Nutella Crepes$11.50
Two crepes rolled together and stuffed with cooked strawberries and nutella, topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream
