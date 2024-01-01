Crepes in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve crepes
Our Daily Bread Bistro - 1003 S. Jefferson St.
1003 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
|Berry Cream Cheese Crepes
|$13.95
Whole wheat crepes stuffed with a sweet tarragon cream cheese filling and topped with mixed berry compote
|Strawberry Nutella Crepes
|$11.50
Two crepes rolled together and stuffed with cooked strawberries and nutella, topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
