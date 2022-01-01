Curry chicken in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Food Fanatics Kitchen
551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke
|Chicken Curry Pita
|$12.00
Chicken curry squares/goat cheese/red cabbage/house-made fresh pita bun
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
|ODB Chicken Curry
|$16.95
All-natural chicken breast baked in a house-made creamy curry sauce with celery, onions, and dried cranberries, served with a side of jasmine rice and asparagus