Fish and chips in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve fish and chips

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 3.8 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Fish & Chips$4.99
Our famous fish and chips recipe made into bite size pieces, served with fries.
Fish & Chips Lunch$8.99
A smaller portion of our famous fish and chips. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Fish & Chips - Small$8.99
A smaller portion of our famous fish and chips. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$12.65
More about Macado's

