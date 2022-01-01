Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve french toast

Cast Plates & Pints image

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast$10.00
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Consumer pic

 

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruit Compote French Toast$10.50
French Toast topped with seasonal fruit compote and powdered sugar, served with whip cream
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Platter$13.00
House-made cinnamon rolls pressed with our delicious French toast batter and topped with whipped cream. Served with two eggs your way, choice of meat, and slices of Swiss cheese and tomatoes
French Toast Platter$14.00
Two slices of French toast, two eggs your way, two bacon slices, swiss cheese, tomato, powdered sugar, fresh fruit, whipped cream
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Roanoke

Steak Salad

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Mac And Cheese Burgers

Caesar Salad

Cookie Dough

Tacos

Chocolate Milkshakes

Map

More near Roanoke to explore

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston