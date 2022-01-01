French toast in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve french toast
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast
|$10.00
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
|Fruit Compote French Toast
|$10.50
French Toast topped with seasonal fruit compote and powdered sugar, served with whip cream
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast Platter
|$13.00
House-made cinnamon rolls pressed with our delicious French toast batter and topped with whipped cream. Served with two eggs your way, choice of meat, and slices of Swiss cheese and tomatoes
|French Toast Platter
|$14.00
Two slices of French toast, two eggs your way, two bacon slices, swiss cheese, tomato, powdered sugar, fresh fruit, whipped cream