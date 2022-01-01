Garden salad in Roanoke

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roanoke restaurants that serve garden salad

Food Fanatics Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens / tomato / cucumber / red onion
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
bloom restaurant & wine bar image

TAPAS

bloom restaurant & wine bar

1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.8 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Variety Greens Salad$12.00
SC bleu cheese, speck, walnut, cured egg yolk, Ojai muscadine-balsamic
More about bloom restaurant & wine bar
Garden Song image

 

Garden Song

808 5th street SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Song Salad$9.95
Our salads are made with 100% organic ingredients and are freshly prepared daily in our kitchen!
Our Garden Song salad include fresh local greens, local kraut, avocado, kalamata olives and our house made tahini dressing.
More about Garden Song

