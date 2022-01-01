Garden salad in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Food Fanatics Kitchen
551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens / tomato / cucumber / red onion
TAPAS
bloom restaurant & wine bar
1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke
|Garden Variety Greens Salad
|$12.00
SC bleu cheese, speck, walnut, cured egg yolk, Ojai muscadine-balsamic
Garden Song
808 5th street SW, Roanoke
|Garden Song Salad
|$9.95
Our salads are made with 100% organic ingredients and are freshly prepared daily in our kitchen!
Our Garden Song salad include fresh local greens, local kraut, avocado, kalamata olives and our house made tahini dressing.