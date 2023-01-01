Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve jambalaya

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

Jambalaya$17.99
Jumbo Shrimp *Smoked Sausage *Holy Trinity *Rice *Creole Tomato Sauce ***Spicy Dish
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

Creole Jambalaya$15.95
Spicy, New Orleans style jambalaya made with slow-cooked okra, Andouille sausage, rich seafood base (contains shellfish), onions, peppers and carrots; served over jasmine rice
