Mac and cheese in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
|Chipotle-Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$9.99
Chipotle-Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese* Served with Avocado Ranch
The Veganaire
3549 Electric Road, Suite D, Roanoke
|Mushroom Mac N' Cheese
|$15.00
House made burger smothered in mushroom gravy, served over a bed of mashed potatoes
|From-Scratch Mac N’ Cheese
|$6.00
Macado's
120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$10.85
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
|KC's Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$8.75
Macaroni and cheese, grilled chicken ,broccoli, cheddar cheese served with garlic bread.